Donggin greetings

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra in separate messages wished the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Donggin festival, beginning February 2.

“I join my Adi brothers and sisters in celebrating Donggin and welcome the sowing season with prayers for good health and prosperity of every community of Arunachal Pradesh,” said Khandu in his message.

“Festivals are the best platform for not only showcasing the rich culture to the world but also to reconnect with the rich cultural heritage inherited from the ancestors,” he said.

“Though the central celebration committee has withheld this year’s grand community celebration due to the Corona pandemic, may members of the Adi community prosper, have a good harvest and lead a healthy life. May Donyi Polo bless us with a sounding victory over Corona this season,” he added.

In his message, the Governor said, “It is a thanks-giving prayer and celebration by our farmers for a good harvest. I am sanguine that the occasion will continue to be an important part of our tribal culture and festivity.”

He further expressed hope that the festival will usher-in peace and prosperity for all.