APSCW team attends NCW’s interactive meet

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi and member Techi Hunmai attended a two-day interactive meeting from 31 Jan to 1 Feb, organized by the National Commission for Women (NCW) at New Delhi on the occasion of NCW’s 29th foundation day.

During the meeting, the APSCW team interacted with various other State Commission for Women who shared their view points on various topics and problems faced by the women in their respective states.

A number issues were also discussed during the meeting which includes, assisting NCW on social audit of non-aided NGOs running private shelter homes for women: exploring the feasibility of setting up mental health helpline for psychosocial counseling of women in association state run psychiatric institutions, identifying and sharing of high performing women entrepreneurs in their respective states, following standard operating procedure (SOP) for handling rape victims etc.

The Commission also submitted the list of top ten women entrepreneurs of Arunachal Pradesh, informed an APSCW release.