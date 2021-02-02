RGU signs MoU with RGNIYD for collaborative researches

RONO HILLS, 1 Feb: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), Chennai for collaborative researches in area of common interests.

The basic purpose of the MoU is to establish a youth development centre in coordination between RGU and RGNIYD and undertake research on the various aspects related to the empowerment of youth of the North East India, said a RGU release.

RGU Vice-Chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha termed the inking of the MoU a welcoming step towards achieving academic heights on mutually benefitting parameters for both parties.

RGNIYD director prof. Shibnath said, “The basic purpose of this MoU is to yield optimum benefit for all while upholding the core values of higher education giving equitable access, academic freedom and institutional autonomy while maintaining institutional accountability, and professional and social responsibility in right perspective.”

RGU Pro-Vice Chancellor prof. Amitava Mitra hoped the MoU will benefit both the organizations and the youth at large in the north east region of India, by promoting a genuine atmosphere of collaboration and alliance between the two reputed institutions of the country.

The MoU was signed by RGU’s registrar Dr. Nabam Tadar Rikam and RGNIYD registrar Dr. TRA Devakumar.

Dr. Rikam said the MoU will work towards designing and developing certificate courses on skill training for youths of North East, by organizing various short-term training programmes for youth functionaries and other stakeholders, such as NSS programme officers, NCC, NYKS, etc.

Earlier, RGU joint registrar (Academic & Conference) Dr. David Pertin while presenting the MoU mentioned that the joint venture will be

academically very viable especially, in terms of creating ample opportunities for the youths of the state in particular and the North East region in general.

He informed that the MoU will remain effective for next five years.