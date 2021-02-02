Reh celebration begins in Dibang Valley

MLA appeals to support hydro power projects

ANINI, 1 Feb: The celebration of 53rd Reh Festival began here in Dibang Valley district on Monday.

Reh is one of the important festivals of Idu Mishmi community.

Conveying chief minister Pema Khandu’s festival message to the people of Dibang Valley, Advisor to PWD MLA Phurpa Tsering appealed to the people of the district to support hydro power projects in Arunachal for revenue generation and all-round development.

Local MLA-cum-APEDA chairman Mopi Mihu appealed to the people to celebrate the Reh together instead of celebrating the festival individually.

Dibang Valley deputy commissioner Minga Sherpa urged everyone to celebrate the festival ‘responsibly.’ He assured that the district administration is always ready to support and cooperate with the people for their welfare.

Forty bikers from Royal Arunachal Riders, Siang Riders and Arunachal Bikers Club also participated in the festival to explore and promote tourism in the district.

Adventure sports, like paragliding, hot air balloon, zip-line, paint ball gun game and ATV riding etc. are also being organized as part of the celebration.

Musicians from various districts have already arrived to participate in the festival.

Lower Dibang Valley deputy commissioner KN Damo and army officers from GOC 2 Mountain Division and 117 Mountain Brigade attended the festival.