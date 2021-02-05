League competitions of DC Cup T20 Cricket Tournament end

SEPPA, 4 Feb: The first edition of the DC Cup T20 Cricket Tournament, being organized by the East Kameng district administration, has reached its penultimate stage.

After arduous league competitions, DC XI, Khenewa Cricket Club, Kameng Cricket Club and Chayang Tajo Cricket Club have reached the semifinal stage.

DC XI and Kameng Cricket Club have topped Pool A and Pool B, respectively.

DC XI will play against Chayang Tajo Cricket Club, and Kameng Cricket Club will play against Khenewa Cricket Club in the semifinals on Friday.

The final will be played next Sunday.