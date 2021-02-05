Tado Kholi cricket tournament starts

ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: The second edition of the Tado Kholi Inter-District Cricket Tournament started on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) ground in Rono Hills.

The tournament is being played at two venues, the other one being the PDCA ground in Kolma. Altogether 11 teams affiliated to the Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) are participating in the tournament. It is a 50-over tournament, and the final match will be played on 18 February.

Speaking to the press during the inauguration of the tournament, ACA president TC Tok informed that the ACA is working on a plan to develop a cricket stadium in the state.

“We have requested the BCCI for help. Recently, during his visit to the state, BCCI secretary-general Jay Shah assured to set up a cricket academy in the state,” he said.

The ACA president further said that tournaments like the Tado Kholi Inter-District Cricket Tournament “help to unearth real talents.”

ACA vice president Nabam Vivek said the association is planning to organize cricketing events in the state.

“There will be more competitions at the school and college levels. Also, more club level competitions will be encouraged in the districts,” he added.