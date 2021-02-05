Org announces 12-hour bandh

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 4 Feb: The All Tagin Youth Organization (ATYO) has declared a 12-hour bandh on 20 February, on the occasion of the Statehood Day, to protest against the government’s failure to meet its various demands despite several requests.

In a letter addressed to the Upper Subansiri DC, the organization said that the state government failed to meet its appeal to sanction a road project between Mebigeko in Upper Subansiri to Gerukhamukh in Assam.

It also informed that “diversion of the remaining balance of Rs 12 crores of the Trans-Arunachal Highway compensation in Daporijo has been diverted to the Lower Subansiri DC,” and demanded that the amount be used to upgrade the infrastructure in Daporijo township.

The ATYO also submitted a complaint letter to the DC here regarding the ongoing boundary wall construction around the airfield.

Stating that the quality of work on the construction of the wall “is being compromised,” it informed that various people are attempting to encroach on the landing ground.

It requested the administration to immediately realign the boundary wall and reconstruct it.