Compassionate recruitment in police dept

ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: The police department has extended the date for submission of application for recruitment under compassionate ground up to 18 February.

In a notification, it said that “the police department is intending to give another 15 days, from 4 to 18 February, to those candidates who have not yet submitted their application in the prescribed format to this office.”

It further said that, after completion of the aforementioned period, the department will not entertain any application.

The list of candidates who have already applied has been uploaded to the Arunachal Pradesh Police website: www.arunpol.nic.in.