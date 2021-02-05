Dr Vardhan to visit Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: Union Science & Technology Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has assured to visit Arunachal to inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Bio Resources and the Sustainable Development Centre in Kimin.

He gave the assurance during a meeting with a delegation comprising Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology Chairman Bamang Mangha, Science & Technology Director CD Mungyak, State Remote Sensing Application Centre Director HK Dutta, and Joint Directors Bamang Apo and Tana Tage, led by MPs Tapir Gao (Lok Sabha) and Nabam Rebia (Rajya Sabha).

During the meeting, both the MPs expressed gratitude to the Centre for giving special care to Arunachal for the development of science and technology sectors and helping the state in harnessing its vast natural resources through appropriate intervention of science and technologies.

“The meeting also discussed creating an earth sciences division under the science & technology department of Arunachal Pradesh,” informed Mungyak in a release.

The delegation also requested the union minister to take up pending projects and new proposals under the science and technology department and the earth sciences ministry. “He assured to give his personal attention in getting early sanctions for the projects,” Mungyak said.

Earlier, Mangha apprised the union minister of the status of various ongoing projects being taken up by the Science & Technology Council in Arunachal.