A futsal match was organized between the RGU Employees’ Association and the RGU Teachers’ Association (RGUTA) of Rajiv Gandhi University on Thursday as part of the daylong celebration to mark the 38th foundation day of the university. Team RGUEA won the match by 2-1 goals. RGUEA’s Solung Sonam scored two goals, while RGUTA’s captain Dr Anil Mili scored the lone goal in the second half.