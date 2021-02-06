NERIST develops Nahar oil-based soap

NIRJULI, 5 Feb: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here on Friday organized a programme for launching Nahar oil-based soap under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA).

The Nahar soaps were produced at the institute’s mechanical engineering department’s bio-diesel laboratory, under the supervision of Dr Sandeep Singh.

The soaps were launched by IMC Mayor Tame Phassang and IMC Corporator Tarh Nachung, in the presence of NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav, Students’ Affairs Dean Pradip Lingfa, NERIST UBA coordinator Dr T Patel, UBA team members, heads of adopted villages, and others.

Phassang commended the activities being carried out under the UBA, NERIST, for promoting the ‘Vocal for local’ initiative for the holistic development of rural India.

Nachung suggested commercializing the Nahar oil-based soap and assured of all help in this regard.

Prof Yadav emphasized the importance of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and urged local industries to “come forward for mass production and make progress, so that the local people get a source of livelihood.”

Prof Lingfa highlighted the role of the UBA, and stressed on sustainable development of the villages through the use of local resources.