Lok Sabha proceedings hit for fourth consecutive day as oppn’s protest against farm laws continues

NEW DELHI, 5 Feb: Lok Sabha proceedings were a virtual washout on Friday as relentless protest by opposition members against the Centre’s three farm laws continued for the fourth consecutive day, even as signs emerged that normal functioning could resume from Monday.

“The government has always been ready for discussion and we are hopeful that Lok Sabha will function smoothly from Monday,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

On 3 February, Locket Chatterjee of the BJP had initiated the discussion on the motion of thanks but she could not complete her speech due to disruptions. She has not yet resumed her speech.

While demanding repeal of the three laws, opposition parties are also insisting on a standalone debate on the farmers’ issue.

The government has maintained that the opposition can raise the farmers’ issue during the debate on the motion of thanks.

On Friday, Lok Sabha was adjourned first till 6 pm after opposition members disrupted the proceedings, demanding repeal of the laws and shouted slogans from the well of the house.

As soon as the house convened at 4 pm, members from the Congress, Left parties and the DMK rushed to the well, raising slogans against the new agri laws and holding placards.

Speaker Om Birla continued with the question hour with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responding to supplementary questions on Covid-19 vaccination.

As opposition members continued to raise slogans, Birla appealed to them to participate in the question hour as an important issue related to vaccination was being discussed.

While the Congress, the DMK and Left members were in the well, members from the TMC did not participate in raising slogans. Trinamool Congress members remained seated on their benches.

Around 4.15 pm, Birla adjourned the house till 6 pm.

With no letup in the protests when the house reconvened in the evening, the speaker adjourned its proceedings till Monday after his plea to opposition members to go back to their seats went unheeded. (PTI)