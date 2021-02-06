PMAY (Gramin) making slow progress in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: “Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (Gramin) is going slow in Arunachal Pradesh with only 4,517 beneficiaries out of a target of 34,042 getting central assistance of Rs 1.30 lakh from 2016-17 to 2020-21,” PMAY (G) nodal officer Tamo Rebi informed during a webinar organized by the Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB) of Itanagar here on Friday.

He attributed the slow implementation to the Arunachal model “where beneficiaries and vendors get four installments through the online mode, which could be established only in February 2020.” He said that the state government has approached the central rural development department for changing the funding pattern of 25:40:40:25 thousand to 100 percent to beneficiaries.

“An amount of Rs 1.30 lakh with central share of Rs 1.17 lakh (90 percent) is being given under the scheme for a dwelling unit designed by the PWD at an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 lakhs where 1.2 lakh comes for the beneficiary in the form of materials,” Rebi informed.

He requested the field outreach bureaus to visit the BDO offices to seek the details of the registered beneficiaries and their priority position and educate them at the village level. He said that the scheme is currently applicable to tribals only and 2,247 units have been completed by 2020-21. He also said that efforts are on to get additional grant from the state government to the tune of Rs 50,000-80,000 per unit to reduce the burden on the beneficiary.

Referring to the Sansad Aadarsh Gram Yojana, Rebi said that since 2014, seven model villages have been developed under this scheme, and no village has been selected since 2019. These villages are located in West Siang, Changlang, East Kameng, Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang districts.

ROB Itanagar Director Dr HR Keshavamurthy said that “the m/o RD is implementing a number of welfare schemes as part of ‘Sabka saath, sabka gaon, sabka vikas’ with the aim of doubling farmers’ income by 2020,” and emphasized the need to create awareness among the poor.

The webinar was also attended by officials of the ROB Itanagar and its field outreach bureaus in Tawang, Bomdila, Tezu, Pasighat and Aalo.