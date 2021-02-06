Media sensitization workshop on Covid-19 vaccine held

NAHARLAGUN, 5 Feb: A state level media sensitization workshop on the Covid-19 vaccine was conducted for media persons at the National Health Mission’s (NHM) state mission director’s office premises here on Friday.

NHM Mission Director CR Khampa urged the media persons to continue disseminating factual and timely information regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, and to create awareness to dispel myths and misconceptions associated with the vaccine.

He urged the media persons to double-check the authenticity of information on the vaccine with the health officials before disseminating it to the public. He also sought support from the media community in spreading correct information regarding the Covid-19 vaccine and encouraging people to receive the vaccine without any fear and hesitancy.

Additional Health Director Dr S Bhattacharjee said the vaccine is safe and effective. “The people usually refuse vaccination out of fear and misconception,” he said, and expressed hope that the media community would spread the right information about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Routine Immunization Medical Officer Dr Tage Taka made a presentation on the Covid-19 vaccination programme, while UNDP consultant Dr Deepak Mili spoke on the Co-WIN application, an online application where all eligible beneficiaries’ details are registered prior to their being vaccinated.

UNICEF consultant Bijay Dungdung and IEC deputy director Ongtang Thamphang also spoke.

Responding to queries raised by the media persons, NHM nodal officer Dr D Padung informed that only persons below eighteen years of age, pregnant women, lactating mothers with children between 0-1 year, and persons with allergic reaction to the first Covid-19 vaccine dose are not recommended to receive the vaccine.