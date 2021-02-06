Free trg for recruitment into army starts

PASIGHAT, 5 Feb: A free training programme for recruitment into the army started at the town club here in East Siang district on 5 February.

The training is being organized by the military station in Sigar in association with AAUN Foundation and the district administration. The free training will comprise online registration, physical training, theory classes and medical.

The training capsule will run for two months. Five such free training camps were conducted earlier and 60 plus local youths have already joined the army through the programme.

The first day’s programme was attended by senior officers of the Sigar military station and the secretary of the AAUN Foundation, retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao.