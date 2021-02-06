Orientation prog for VTs held

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: An orientation programme for voluntary teachers (VT) under the newly launched Padhna Likhna Abhiyan was held at the Oju Welfare Association’s (OWA) premises on Friday.

The target of the programme is to impart functional literacy and numeracy to non-literate and non-numerate adults in both rural and urban areas across the country in the age group of 15 years and above.

APO Tori Gadi informed that “around 200 illiterate adult learners have been surveyed by the OWA under the guidance of OWA chairperson Ratan Anya.” He lauded ICR DC Komkar Dulom and DDSE Mallo Yam Gollo for their support in conducting the training.

DIET Senior Lecturer RK Shah imparted the training to the VTs. (DIPRO)