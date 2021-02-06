Work on Ganga-Jully road picks up pace

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: The restoration work on the Ganga-Jully section of the Itanagar to Papu Nallah via Jully bypass road has picked up pace lately.

The road had been washed away last monsoon at two stretches. The restoration work is being undertaken by the PWD CD-B, and the work is going on in full swing.

A culvert and an MSE wall (GI gabion wall) are being constructed as part of the restoration.

“Seventy percent of the culvert has been completed. However, the construction of the RCC side drain is yet to start. On the other hand, 80 percent of the gabion wall has been completed and construction of RCC drain work started. Further, the geometric improvement (formation level) has started,” informed an official of the PWD.

The official further said that the work is being “taken up on a large scale” and therefore it is taking time to complete.

“By mid of March, the entire Ganga-Jully-Papu Nallah road will be restored. We are working hard to complete the restoration work at the earliest,” the official added.