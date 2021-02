TAWANG, 5 Feb: The independent zilla parishad members (ZPM) of Lumla and Dudunghar-Zemithang officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

Lumla ZPM Thutan Gombu and Dudunghar-Zemithang ZPM Lek Norbu were inducted into the lotus party by Tawang district BJP president Sange Chhodup in a simple joining ceremony at the party office here.

The ZPMs swore allegiance to the party and pledged to work hand in glove with the party for the welfare of the region. (Mon Tawang Vigilance)