W/Siang, Itanagar win matches

KOLMA, 6 Feb: West Siang beat Tawang by 102 runs in the 2nd Tado Kholi Inter-District Cricket Tournament played at the PDCA ground here in Doimukh on Saturday.

Tawang opted to field first after winning the toss. They failed to achieve the target and were bundled out for 195 runs in 40 overs.

Amit Yadav of West Siang was adjudged player of the match for his 91 runs from 91 balls (4×8, 6×2).

In another match, played at the RGU ground, Itanagar beat Upper Subansiri by four wickets.

Opting to bat first, Upper Subansiri set Itanagar a target of 127 runs to win. In reply, Itanagar chased down the target in 30.2 overs, losing six wickets.

Nabam Josh of Itanagar was declared man of the match. He took three wickets in eight overs, conceding 21 runs.