9th Reh-Tamladu festival celebrated

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: Members of the Mishmi community residing in the Itanagar capital region celebrated the 9th Reh-Tamladu festival with pomp and gaiety at the Mishmi Cultural Heritage Centre in Jollang on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishmi Welfare Society (Apex) chairman Dr Mika Umpo advised students to give priority to education. He apprised the participants of the works that have been carried out by the MWS during his tenure as its interim chairman.

Itanagar MWS unit chairman Dr Anil Mili and organizing secretary Yesenso Yun also spoke.

Earlier, the festival started with the unfurling of the festival flag by Dr Umpo.

Achievers, including Dr Sajinglu Chai Pul, were also felicitated during the festival. Dr Chai Pul was felicitated recently by the National Commission for Women as one of the Covid-19 women warriors.

Song presentation by senior artist Sokhep Kri, cultural programmes by children and college and university students, and the Reh-Tamladu volleyball match were the main attractions of the celebration.