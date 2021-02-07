Raja seeks interstate/intra-state connectivity

KOHIMA, 6 Feb: advisor to the government on hydropower development, Balo Raja highlighted various issues of the state’s power and hydropower departments and stressed the need for “interstate/intra-state connectivity for reliability of grid.”

He also emphasized on interconnection of power lines with regional and neighbouring transmission systems.

Raja said this during the 21st TCC and North East Regional Power Committee (NEPRC) meeting, which was held here in Nagaland from 2 to 3 February.

The two-day meeting, organized by the NERPC, was attended by top officials of power and hydropower departments, senior officers from the NERPC and ministers of the Northeast region.

Expressing gratitude to the forum and the union power minister for approving the 220 kv DC Kathalguri-Namsai and the 132 kv Roing-Chapakhowa transmission lines, Raja said, “Arunachal being a hydro rich state, such interconnections would be beneficial to other constituent member states and would become an indispensable part of the system at the time of grid contingencies and shutdown planning.”

He requested the forum for more interconnections and urged the NERPC and other members to support the power deployment in the state.

He also appealed to the forum to pass necessary update to the state government on the Chapakhowa-Roing 132 kv line and the Kathalguri-Namsai 220 kv DC line.

Raja also raised the issue of providing 132 kv ISTS inter-connectivity between Jonai (Assam) and Niglok (Arunachal), “132 kv SC on DC inter-connectivity transmission line between Likabali and Basar, and 132 kv LILO link to the Pare-Chimpu transmission line to Naharlagun 132 kv sub-station.”

He also stressed the need for providing a comprehensive scheme for the development of transmission and distribution in Arunachal.

The meeting was attended by the Nagaland chief minister, the Tripura DCM, the Meghalaya power minister, the advisor to the government of Nagaland on power, and senior officers of Nagaland’s power department and the NERPC.