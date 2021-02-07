Will remain at Delhi borders till 2 Oct: Tikait

GHAZIABAD, 6 Feb: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said the protesters demanding the rollback of the contentious agri-marketing laws on Delhi’s outskirts will stay put till 2 October and there will not be any compromise on the demands.

Farmers will return home only after the government repeals the contentious legislations and makes a law ensuring legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP), the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader said.

“We will sit here till 2 October,” he added.

“If the government is understanding this, then talk to farmers. Make a law on the MSP, take back the three laws; only then will farmers return to their homes,” said Tikait, who is camping with his supporters on a stretch of the Delhi-Meerut highway since late November.

Interacting with the press, he claimed that a few inputs had been received regarding some miscreants “trying to disrupt peace” during the chakka jam that was announced from 12 pm to 3 pm on Saturday.

“Because of these inputs, we had decided to call off the ‘chakka jam’ in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” the 51-year-old Tikait, credited with reviving the farmers’ stir, said.

He also urged farmers to ensure support to the movement. “Neither let the numbers go down at the protest sites, nor overcrowd these,” he said.

“Don’t be in any illusion. Neither the platforms nor the leaders of the protest will change. They will sow iron nails, we will sow crops,” he added. (PTI)