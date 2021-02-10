L/ Subansiri Panchayat members’ meet

HAPOLI, 9 Feb: A coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of Lower Subansiri district Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Likha Sang Chhore at the DC’s conference hall here on Tuesday.

Welcoming the newly elected PRI members, Deputy Commissioner Swetika Sachan said that the Panchayati Raj system has ensured grass-root level development through successful implementation of important schemes in the district.

She further advised the ZPC, ZPMs and HoDs to hold such meetings regularly for effective implementation of centrally and state-sponsored schemes in the district and to ensure that benefits reach to the people at the last mile.

In her address, Chhore expressed gratitude to the district panchayat development officer for organising the meeting, which she felt was long overdue.

She exhorted for collective efforts and coordination between the HoDs and the ZPMs. She also requested the heads of departments to guide the newly elected PRI members for timely and effective implementation of centrally and state-sponsored schemes in the district.

The HoDs briefed about their respective departments and the schemes and welfare programmes implemented by them.

ADC in-charge Tame Yajum emphasized on the need for such meetings to ensure smooth flow of information and communication between the district administration and the PRI members.

Noting the low Covid-19 vaccination percentage in the district, she further requested all the members present to spread awareness on the vaccine; stressing on its safety.

The meeting was attended by HoDs and ZPMs of the district. (DIPRO)