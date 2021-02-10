West Siang, Papum Pare win in inter-dist cricket tournament

DOIMUKH, 9 Feb: West Siang and Papum Pare defeated their respective opponents to clinch victories on day-six of the Tado Kholi Inter-District Cricket Tournament on Tuesday.

West Siang beat Lower Subansiri by four wickets at the PDCA ground. Lower Subansiri were restricted to a low total of 99 runs as Darge Bagra took five wickets.

West Siang chased down the target in 12.5 overs, losing six wickets.

Bagra was adjudged man of the match for his five-wicket haul.

Papum Pare defeated Tawang by six wickets at the RGU ground here.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Tawang set Papum Pare a target of 133 runs to win.

In reply, Papum Pare achieved the target in the 25th over, losing four wickets.

Techi Neri of Papum Pare, who scored 49 runs with five boundaries and one over-boundary, was declared man of the match.

On Monday, East Kameng and Lower Siang defeated their respective opponents to clinch victories.

East Kameng chased down the narrow target of 54 runs in 21.5 overs, losing four wickets, to register a six-wicket victory over Tawang in the PDCA ground here in Doimukh.

Tawang won the toss and opted to bat first.

Sam Alams of East Kameng, who claimed six wickets, conceding only 26 runs from seven overs, was adjudged man of the match.

In another low-scoring match played at RGU ground, Lower Siang beat Upper Subansiri by three wickets.

Upper Subansiri, who won the toss and opted to bat first, were restricted to a paltry 43/10 runs in 18.1 overs.

In reply, Lower Siang achieved the target in 10 overs, losing seven wickets.

Karkir Taye of Lower Siang was declared player of the match. He took four wickets and conceded 15 runs. His 6.1 over spell also included a maiden over.

Brief score:

Lower Subansiri : 99/10 (27 over), West Siang:103/6 (12.5 overs)

Tawang: 132/10 (28.5overs); Papum Pare: 133/4(25 overs).

Tawang: 53/10 (14.3 over); East Kameng: 54/4 (21.5 overs)

Upper Subansiri: 43/10 (18.1 overs); Lower Siang: 44/7 (10 overs).