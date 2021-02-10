Students appeal to CM for hydro-power in Tawang

TAWANG, 9 Feb: Members of the All Tawang District Students’ Union (ATDSU) called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu here on Monday and appealed to him to give a renewed push to the development of hydropower in the district.

The union informed that many of the power projects allotted to private developers have failed to take off and urged the state government to intervene.

The union said that the district is facing acute power crisis and the public, including the student community, are the worst affected.

The union said the rivers are assets and its use in generating electricity will provide great relief to the people.

Giving a patient hearing to the grievances by the students union, the CM assured to take up development of hydropower in the district once again. (CM’s PR cell)