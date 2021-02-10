Rebia demands separate civil services cadre for Arunachal

NEW DELHI, 9 Feb: Rajya Sabha Member Nabam Rebia urged the central government to take immediate steps for creation of separate cadre of IAS, IPS and IFS for Arunachal Pradesh.

Raising the demand in the Upper House of the Parliament on Monday, Rebia said the state legislative assembly has passed numerous resolutions to this effect, and forwarded them to the ministry of home affairs for further necessary action.

“Creation of such separate All India Service Cadre for a remote border state like Arunachal Pradesh, which is geographically the biggest among all the north eastern states, is urgently needed for its all-round and time-bound development,” Rebia said.