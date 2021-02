KHONSA, 9 Feb: The 36th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) provided various sports items for the students of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Khonsa on 8 February.

The items were distributed under the force’s civic action programme in the presence of Battalion Commandant SR Behura, Dy Commandant GS Bora, Assistant Commandant Daniel L Hamar, GHSS (Assistant Commandant) and GHSS Khonsa Principal Radhey Shyam Mishra.