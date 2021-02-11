One arrested for shooting two in Kimin

YUPIA, 10 Feb: The police in Kimin have arrested one person in connection with the recent shooting incident.

On Monday evening, Jayanta Tanti, a restaurant manager and worker Shiva Mollick were fired upon at BM Restaurant at Kimin under Papum Pare district by a masked person.

Both the victims are currently out of danger and undergoing treatment.

Talking to the press here on Wednesday, Papum Pare Superintendent of Police Dr Neelam Nega informed that one person identified as Ngurang Taluk has been arrested and he has confessed to the crime.

“The accused had a personal grudge with Jayanta Tanti and wanted to harm him. He bought a country-made revolver for the crime,” informed SP.

On the issue of shifting of the check gate from the bazaar to the nearby police station, the SP said local police officials have cited several reasons for the move and he has asked them to give the reasons in writing.

“The temporary check post belongs to the forest department. The Kimin police told me that the forest department has been pressurizing them to vacate it. The bazaar people also wanted the same. Moreover, there are also parking problems,” the SP said.