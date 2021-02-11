Sanitation workers without salaries meet mayor

ITANAGAR, 10 Feb: Sanitation workers and clerical staff of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) informed the IMC mayor, deputy mayor and corporators about the status of their pending salaries.

They shared their grievances during a meeting called by Mayor Tame Phassang on Wednesday.

The workers claimed that their salaries have been pending for the past several months, and highlighted the lack of job security in the IMC.

After hearing the grievances of the sanitation workers and staffers of the IMC, the mayor assured to extend all possible support to resolve their grievances.

“This meeting has been convened to know the ground reality and grievances of

ground workers of the IMC. You are the backbone of the corporation and help make Itanagar a clean, green and peaceful capital,” the mayor said, while adding that “we are still in the initial stage and need to know many things.”

Assuring his best to resolve the issues in the next six months, Phassang sought corporation from the sanitation workers and other staffers of the IMC.

He further informed that a committee will be formed to draft a roadmap to resolve the grievances of the sanitation workers and staffers.

A team of the IMC will also meet Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein soon and apprise them about the grievances of IMC staffers and raise other genuine issues of the corporation.

He also advised the staff to refrain from any kind of corruption activities and provide good service to the public.

Phassang assured that such meetings will be organized in days to come to ensure transparency and a good working atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, IMC Commissioner C Chukhu shared his views and of the steps being taken by the IMC for the welfare of its sanitation workers and staffers.

Deputy Mayor B Basang, IMC FAO Mame Garu and corporators attended the meeting.