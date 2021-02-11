Vijaynagar PHC handed over to Karuna Trust

VIJAYNAGAR, 10 Feb: The state government has handed over the operation of the Vijaynagar primary health centre (PHC) in Changlang district to the Karuna trust.

During a programme held to mark the occasion, Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang, along with UD Minister Kamlung Mosang visited the Vijaynagar PHC.

Addressing the gathering, Libang informed that the state government has decided to handover the Vijaynagar PHC to Karuna trust with the sole motive of improving health service in the remote circle.

“We are hopeful that they will deliver better medical services to the people of the circle,” said Libang.

Mosang, who is also the local MLA, said “the authorities earlier faced difficulties in deployment of doctors and nurses in the PHC due to poor road communication.”

“With NGO Karuna trust taking over the operation of the PHC, people are hoping that sufficient doctors, medical staff and medicines will be available,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by Changlang Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav, SP M Gambo, Health secretary P Partibhan, DMO Dr Kolem Mosang and NHM Mission director CR Khampa.