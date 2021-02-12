Act against land mafia, says union

ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: The All Papum Pare District Students’ Union (APPDSU) has written to the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police of Papum Pare district, seeking immediate arrest of the land mafia involved in illegal activities in the Dorpang reserved forest area, destroying age-old community village forest lands in Hollongi and Kokila panchayats with the criminal intention to grab the land near the greenfield airport.

In its representation, the APPDSU said the natives of Hollongi and Kokila panchayats are aggrieved with the authority concerned for not making any progress in arresting the land mafia involved in ille1gal activities, even after repeated submission of complaints and reminders.

Further, it is reported by the villagers of both the panchayats that land mafia are well-equipped with lethal weapons and firearms and are threatening the villagers of dire consequences.

The APPDSU demanded that all the machineries, vehicles, lethal weapons and firearms used by the land mafia should be immediately seized.