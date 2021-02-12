ADS arrests drug peddler, recovers contraband, money

ROING, 11 Feb: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of the Roing police has arrested yet another drug peddler from Matu-II area, and recovered 12.17 grams of suspected contraband, along with Rs 2 lakhs in cash, from his possession.

According to police reports, the ADS team, led by DSP Ringu Ngupok, raided the house of one Sipi Miso in Mayu-II village, following reports of rampant sale and consumption of contraband drugs in the township area.

Police sources informed that they identified the house where drug peddling and consumption was going on for the past few days and then the raid was conducted in the intervening night of 9-10 February.

“During the search, 12.17 grams of a pink-coloured powdery substance, suspected to be brown sugar, and cash amount of Rs 2 lakhs was recovered,” the police informed.

A case under Section 21 (b) NDPS Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.