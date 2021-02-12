Taki for judicious exploitation of state’s fishery potential

ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: Arunachal has huge potential for development of fisheries and aquaculture, which should be exploited judiciously and in a more scientific way to boost the production and productivity, Fisheries Minister Tage Taki said in a departmental review meeting at the DK Convention Hall here on Wednesday.

“Fisheries and aquaculture have huge opportunity to generate employment/self-employment to educated unemployed youths of the state and bring about a visible change in the socioeconomic development of the rural population,” Taki said.

He said that there is an urgent need to create different posts in his department for effective management of fisheries activities in different districts.

The minister called upon all the officers of the department to reach out to the farmers and explain to them the different schemes and their benefits.

Stating that the state has huge potential in cold water fisheries, the minister suggested preparing a strategy for development of the sector.

Advisor to fisheries minister, Tana Hali Tara appealed to all the officers to work with sincerity and conviction for all-round development of the sector, keeping in mind the welfare and socioeconomic development of fish farmers.

Both Taki and Tara assured the department of their fullest support and cooperation, and urged the officers to work as a team to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency in fish and fish seed production.

Earlier, Fisheries Director Joyshil Taba briefed the minister about the vision as well as achievement of the department. He requested all the district fisheries development of officers (DFDO) to chalk out strategies to boost the productivity and production of fish and fish seeds and the way how to increase the income of farmers in consonance with the vision of the prime minister to double the farmers’ income by 2022.

The DFDOs, RHASF farm manager Tarin and the ADF, Namsai made PowerPoint presentation on their achievements in terms of physical, financial, water area development, number of beneficiaries assisted under different schemes and their present status with production.