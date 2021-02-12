CM, Gov, Speaker convey Losar greetings

ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Losar, the new year festival of the Monpas, that begins on Friday.

“Let’s close out the old year and bid goodbye to all its bad aspects and negativities and invite all good, auspicious things into our homes and our lives,” the CM said.

“I pray to Lord Buddha on this holy occasion to bestow our people with good health and prosperity. Let this year be the end of the Corona pandemic and all sentient beings live in peace and harmony with nature,” the CM said in his message.

The governor in his message expressed hope that Losar would usher in peace and prosperity in the state.

“May the festivity of this year’s Losar bring pleasure, peace and protection from Covid-19 in the society,” the governor said in his message.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona has also extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Losar.

The speaker in his message expressed hope that the Buddhist new year would bring peace, progress and prosperity for the state and its people.

“On this auspicious occasion, I offer my prayers to Lord Buddha to bless each one of us with his choicest blessings,” the speaker added. (CM’s PR Cell, Raj Bhavan and Speaker’s PR Cell)