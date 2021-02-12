Camps underway for PwDs, senior citizens

ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: The Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) in collaboration with the social justice department of Arunachal is currently organizing camps for assessment of persons with disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens in various places to provide them with aids and appliances.

An assessment camp was held in Sagaleee on Thursday.

The ALIMCO informed that a large number of aids and appliances will be provided to beneficiaries free of cost under the ADIP scheme and the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana of the Centre.

More such camps will be held on 4 and 5 March.

The major items included in the scheme will be tricycles, wheelchairs, hearing aids, MSIED kit, etc, under the RVY scheme of the Centre.

The ALIMCO has urged the public and social organizations to inform maximum number of beneficiaries about the camps.