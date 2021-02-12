DM inspects airfield following complaint of encroachment

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 11 Feb: The Upper Subansiri district magistrate (DM) inspected the ongoing construction of the boundary wall around the airfield here on Wednesday, following a complaint lodged by the All Tagin Youth Organization (ATYO) on attempts being made by the public to encroach on the airfield land.

The ATYO had submitted a complaint to the office of the deputy commissioner, stating that the boundary wall was not being properly executed in terms of quality of work and physical technicalities by the contractor, and that it was not being properly monitored by the implementing agency.

It informed that the boundary wall was constructed in a zigzag manner, and that “intentionally many portion

of the land was carved out without any genuine reason during the construction, leading to encroachment of government land by the public.”

The district magistrate was accompanied by an engineer from the implementing agency and members of NGOs.

RWD, the implementing agency, gave assurance that no one would be allowed to encroach on the airfield, and that necessary action would be taken against encroachers.

It said that the scheme would be implemented as per the DPR, and that the quality of work will not be compromised with.