Si-Donyi Sporting Club win Tatung Tayang Taniu Memorial Men’s Volleyball Tournament

ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: Si-Donyi Sporting Club lifted the 2nd Tatung Tayang Taniu Memorial Men’s Volleyball Tournament trophy, defeating Gumsang-Masang Society by 3-0 sets in the final played at Nyokum Lapang ground here on 8 February.

Humein Gogoi of Si-Donyi Sporting Club was adjudged the best player, while East Kameng Volleyball Association received the best disciplined team award.

The closing ceremony was attended by Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe, Arunachal Volleyball Association president Techi Nera and Tali MLA Jikke Tako Taniu.