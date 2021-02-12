Training prog on farm machinery conducted

NAMSAI, 11 Feb: Assam’s Biswanath Chariali-based North Eastern Regional Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute conducted a training programme on the use of agriculture machineries to increase crop production at Alubari village in Namsai district on Thursday.

Engineers and technical experts from the institute highlighted the importance of the use of agricultural machineries for doubling the farmers’ income, as well as to compensate the labourer crisis.

They also demonstrated the functioning of paddy transplanter, self-propelled reaper, BCS power weeder, broad caster, power sprayer, dibbler and dry land weeder.

The local villagers demanded that the government provide subsidy in order to help them in procuring such machineries.

The training, which was inaugurated by the Namsai Agriculture Technology Management Agency PD, was attended by 100 farmers from Chowkham circle, along with all the agricultural field staff.