Union visits ongoing road project sites

ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: The All Pakke-Kessang District Students’ Union (APKDSU) conducted a two-day tour of various ongoing road projects in the district from 8 to 9 February.

These included the Pakke-Seijosa-ltakhola road (PSI) 62 km under the NEC, the road from Palin to Tengri, the road from Passa Camp to Gumte, the road from 15.5 PSI road (Seijosa end) to Dipik and the road from Dipik to Upper Dikalmukh – all under PMGSY.

Visiting the projects, issue chairman Tapi Techi Tara urged the department concerned to maintain the quality of work and complete the project within the stipulated time.

APKDSU president Nera Gumro appealed to the public to avoid travelling to and fro “to avoid causing hindrance to the work progress at PSI NEC road as commuters create unnecessary traffic at site.”