Renowned priest Nabam Sengkam passes away

ITANAGAR, 12 Feb: Nabam Sengkam, a renowned priest passed away at the age of 60 on 10 February.

Born in 1961 at Piryapu (Ompuli) village under Khee-Toru administrative circle, he was one of the most sought-after Nyetam Nyubhs.

The Raywng Yirkum Pwqlwng Nyedar Namlo (the central executive council Nyedar Namlo) ordained him as the first Nyetam Nyubh for his healing power.

Sengkam rendered selfless services for upholding and practicing the indigenous healing techniques.

He was felicitated by various states and national organizations for his immense contribution towards the promotion of the indigenous knowledge and spiritual powers.

“He will always be with us and continue showering blessings on us,” the central executive council Nyedar Namlo said in a condolence message.

The council offered condolences to the bereaved family and offered prayer for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Sengkam left behind three daughters and a son.