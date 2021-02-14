APSLSA conducts legal literacy camps for GBs of Shi-Yomi

MECHUKA, 13 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and West Siang District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), in collaboration with the Department of Justice under the Ministry of Law & Justice organized a legal literacy-cum-training programme for the gaon burahs of Shi-Yomi district here on 11 and 12 February.

Themed ‘Synergy between customary practices and formal laws’, the programme was attended by 46 head GBs and GBs from various remote villages of the district.

Addressing the participants, APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai enlightened the GBs on how they can play an integral role in the justice delivery system at the grassroots level. She expressed hope that the training will be of great help to the GBs in exercising their powers at the grassroots level.

Mechuka CO Habung Moda urged the GBs to be sincere and attentive towards the welfare of the public.

During the technical sessions, advocate Karken Angu highlighted the role and functions of the village authority under Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, while advocate Dagyom Diyum spoke on the Schedule Tribes & Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 and other forest laws and land holding system with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh.

Later, advocate Tashi Pujen apprised the participants on various welfare schemes of the central and state governments, RTI Act, 2005 and RTE Act, 2009 while APSLSA project consultant Marie Riba took a session on Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

On the second day, a session on ‘Access to justice for all’ was held during which Chai covered topics on free legal services and legal aid clinic, lok adalat, Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, Marriage Registration under Special Marriage Act, 1954 and the Arunachal Pradesh Recording of Marriage Act, 2008 and clarified its procedure and concept.

Later, advocate Jorik Bagra conducted a session on village council system of Shi-Yomi district, GBs institution in Arunachal Pradesh under AFR, 1945, while advocate Karken Angu shared her work experience on the criminal justice system.

A question-answer session was also held during which all doubts on the roles, duties and functions of the GBs were cleared.