Villagers trained on banana fibre extraction

BHALUKPONG, 13 Feb: Assam’s Tezpur-based Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) under Defence Research and Development Organization organized a workshop on the use of innovative technology for value addition in locally-available resources at Tippi village near here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

DRL Director Dr Sanjai K Dwivedi highlighted the importance of skill development of farmers and use of innovative technologies for value addition in local resources and to generate income.

During the workshop, the villagers were trained on banana fibre extraction so that they could generate income and enhance their livelihood by selling the fibre and the handicraft items made out of them.

Apart from demonstration and training on banana fibre generation, training on oyster mushroom cultivation and vermicomposting were given to 65 farmers of Tippi village.

Various other products of DRL were also exhibited during the workshop. (PRO, Defence)