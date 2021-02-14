Court grants interim bail to BJP MLA

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Goruk Pordung has been granted interim bail by the District and Sessions Court in North Lakhimpur on Friday evening in connection with the allegation of rape against him by a doctor of his home constituency.

According to sources, the Bameng MLA had filed for a bail petition earlier in the day on Friday, which was objected to by the victim’s counsel, Angshuman Bora.

Bora had informed reporters that they had objected to the bail plea as Pordung “may tamper with the evidence using his position and because a chargesheet has already been filed against him.”

He informed that Pordung has failed to appear before the court on two occasions, and that he appeared the hearing on Friday on strict directions of the court.

It was informed that the court heard both counsels and that the next hearing, scheduled for 19 February, will be detrimental to the case.

On 14 October, 2019, a doctor had filed an FIR at the Women Police Station in Itanagar against Pordung and claimed that he had physically assaulted and raped her on the night of 12 October in a city hotel here.

However, the MLA had issued a clarification to the police, refuting the allegation and termed it: “a criminal conspiracy to tarnish my political image.”