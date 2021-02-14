Kurung Kumey and Lower Subansiri post victories

DOIMUKH, 13 Feb: Kurung Kumey beat Upper Subansiri by 74 runs, while Lower Subansiri clinched a narrow two-run victory over East Kameng in the Tado Kholi Inter-district Cricket Tournament on Saturday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss at the PDCA ground in Kolma, Kurung Kumey posted a target of 232/6 in 50 overs before Upper Subansiri to chase down.

In reply, Upper Subansiri were bundled out for 158 run in the 35.3 overs.

Kurung Kumey’s Lalit Gahlot was adjudged man of the match for his 110-run knock from 111 balls, which was studded with 10 fours and a six.

At RGU ground, East Kameng almost pulled off the target but fell short two runs when their last batsman was dismissed.

Likha Sonia of Lower Subansiri was adjudged the man of the match for his all-round performance.

Sonia took six wickets, conceding 32 runs from his 10-over spell, which also included a maiden over. He also contributed 36 runs to his team’s total.

Brief score:

Kurung Kumey: 232/6 (50 overs); Upper Subansiri : 158/10 (35.3 overs)

Lower Subansiri: 169/10 (39 overs); East Kameng: 167( 38.2 overs)