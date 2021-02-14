Prasar Bharati meet SBI in final today

ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: Prasar Bharati (PB) will face SBI in the final of the Arunachal Pradesh Central Government Cricket Tournament at Don Bosco School ground here on Sunday.

SBI defeated PB in the last league level match on Saturday.

PB batted first and set SBI a 130-run target in 20 overs.

In reply, SBI reached the target in the 16.3 over, losing two wickets.

For SBI, Minge scored 44 runs and took three wickets. Rakesh Doley scored 50 for Prasar Bharati.

In another league match, India Post defeated BSNL.

In the points table Prasar Bharati and SBI are on the top with two wins in the series. BSNL managed the third and India Post the 4th.