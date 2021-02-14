KVK organizes training on soil fertility conservation

KANUBARI, 13 Feb: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Longding conducted a training programme on ‘scientific land preparation for soil fertility conservation in jhum lands’ at Chanu village under Chubam circle of Longding district on 12 February.

KVK head Dr A Kirankumar Singh, who imparted the training, emphasized on conservation of soil fertility in the jhum lands for sustainable production of crops.

Chubam CO Janako Tingwa also highlighted the role of the KVKs in agriculture knowledge and suggested that the farmers work hand-in-hand with the KVK for improving their livelihood.

Subject Matter Specialist (Animal Science) Dr Tilling Tayo also spoke.

Later, vegetable seeds under NEH component were distributed to all the 64 farmers, who attended the programme.