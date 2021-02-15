Back to Roots concludes on a promising note

AALO, 14 Feb: The three days long workshop themed ‘Back to Roots’, organized by Central Mopin Preservation and Cultural Society, in collaboration with the Kong Kong Lige Loyi Foundation concluded with a promise to open up better platform for the young generation to learn traditional art, craft and culture at the Gumin Kiin here on Sunday.

Attending the concluding day, District Art and Culture Officer D Angu said that the maiden workshop is a noble venture to infuse much needed dynamism among the growing generation regarding art, craft, culture and ethical values that gives us a distinct identity.

“The momentum must go on and all must coordinate to make it a greater annual event in the district in future. He also gave away certificates and honorarium to all participants of the workshop.

KKLLF chairman Doli Loyi said that the Trust will continue the mission to draw enthusiastic boys and girls of the district every year.

Sharing his experiences, Tomar Gara, who came all the way from NERIST to take part in the workshop, termed it as a rare platform to be with elder members of the society to learn art, craft, folk dances and folklores. (DIPRO)