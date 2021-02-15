Civil-military meet to bolster ties

PASIGHAT, 14 Feb: In an endeavor to bolster synergy between the civil administration and the Indian Army, a civil-military liaison conference was held on Saturday at the Sigar military station in East Siang district.

The conference was chaired by the Brigadier of 56th Artillery Brigade, Dinesh Kumar Rao Gautam to discuss various issues under its purview where threadbare discussion was held on various issues related to development of better civil military ties, information sharing, power, issues related to security, intelligence, services like electricity, health, banking, etc.

According to official sources of the Indian Army, Arunachal Pradesh has a peculiar operational environment, which deals with external challenges and multifarious disaster contingency. Synergy between the army and civil administration was very essential to address these threats with fastest means. Spearhead Gunner Brigade was formed for the seven districts and always will be on the forefront in extending timely support to civil administration and local populace.

The meeting was attended by the East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh, DIG (Central Range) Issac Pertin, i/c Superintendent of Police Tapang Tatak, DMO Dr Kaling Dai, MS (BPGH) Dr YR Darang, DDSE J Yirang, EAC Janes Mary Tayeng, CHF Dean Prof. BN Hazarika and representatives of BRO and CRPF. (AIPRO)