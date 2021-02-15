CM, Governor extend Tamla Du greetings

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: The chief minister and governor have extended Tamla Du greetings to the people of the state.

“I join my Mishmi brothers and sisters in celebrating Tamla Du and pray to Almighty Jebmalu for peace, prosperity and good health of all,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a message this evening.

Khandu lauded the Mishmis for preserving their age old cultural heritage and said Tamla Du is a proof of their love for their beliefs and culture.

“Tamla Du also brings into light the lifestyle and the culture of the Mishmis through their clothes, music, food, dance, etc,” he observed.

Khandu reiterated his advice of preserving indigenous culture along with indigenous languages, which he said, gives identity to Arunachal Pradesh that cannot be found elsewhere.

Governor BD Mishra has greeted the people of the state on the sacred occasion of Tamla Du. He expressed his hope that the festival will usher in happiness and prosperity for all.

In his message, the governor said that festivals bring happiness, cheer, hope, optimism, joy, kinship and many more pleasant experiences in our life.

“Relying on their inherited traditional knowledge, Mishmi people, during the Tamla Du Festival, offer their respect to nature and resolve to preserve the environment,” he said.