AALO, 14 Feb: The Nigmoi to Pangin tri-junction stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) will remain closed for vehicular movement from 9 am to 2 pm and from 6 pm to 6 am from 15 February to facilitate smooth progress of the road cutting works.

The advisory, issued by the West Siang DC will remain in force till further order. (DIPRO)